'Roseanne' Reboot News: All Main Cast Members Are Set to Return

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Roseanne Barr will be joined by a lot of the original cast members of 'Roseanne' in the show's upcoming reboot.

The popular sitcom "Roseanne" is set to return to ABC next year, and the anticipation for it is already felt. Earlier this week, the show's executive producer, Bruce Helford, teased that watching the upcoming reboot will be an extra-special experience for fans.

"Roseanne" was one of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms during the 90's, running from 1988 to 1997. While the show will not return until next year, fans are already thrilled to know what's in store for them when the working class home of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her husband Dan (John Goodman) returns to the small screen.

According to Helford, fans will see that not much has changed in the Conner's household when the show returns. Helford, who also served as "Roseanne's" showrunner in 1992, said that fans will feel the emotion from seeing the show's set on TV again, especially because everyone from the Conner family will be back to reprise their roles in the series.

Last week, it was confirmed that the "Roseanne" reboot will serve as a great homecoming for the original cast members, as Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson will all be back to reprise their roles as Jackie, Darlene, DJ and Becky, respectively. Even Sarah Chalke, who took the place of Goranson in 1993, will reportedly be back for a new mystery role.

Aside from the main cast, other characters who are set to return are Roseanne and Jackie's lesbian mom (Estelle Parsons) and her lesbian friend Nancy (Sandra Bernhard). Actor Johnny Galecki, who rose to fame in "Big Bang Theory" after his "Roseanne" stint, will also be back in the reboot as David.

Co-executive producer Bruce Rasmussen revealed earlier this week that the biggest challenge for them in creating the reboot's premiere episode was figuring out how to explain what the characters have been doing for the last 21 years. When the series returns, Roseanne and Dan are still living in their old home but are now in their mid-60s.

"Roseanne" will return to ABC in 2018.