'Roseanne' Reboot Premiere Date, Cast: Non-Binary Character Added

Facebook/roseannereturn Promo image for the reboot of 'Roseanne'

The highly anticipated reboot of the hit 1990's sitcom "Roseanne" will bring back all its original characters. But new reports claimed that the upcoming show will also introduce a new "non-binary, gender creative" child.

According to CBS, the reboot will introduce Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David's (Johnny Galecki) gender creative child named Mark.

The report mentioned that the producers looked for an actor who will portray the role of the nine-year-old Mark, who is described as a "sensitive and effeminate" child who "displays qualities of both young female and male traits." The role eventually landed on young actor Ames McNamara's lap.

Based on the CBSN Originals documentary film "Gender: The Space Between," those who consider themselves as non-binary people opt not to classify themselves as either a man or a woman. They also refuse to be referred to as either he or she.

However, the report also revealed that fans of the series had mixed reactions about the decision to include a non-binary character in the sitcom that is known for instilling family values to its audience. Some reportedly believe that Mark's character is a breakthrough in the TV landscape, others believe that asking the young actor to portray such role could be an example of child abuse.

Meanwhile, actress Whitney Cummings revealed that she has a part in the upcoming "Roseanne" reboot during her interview with Larry King. But instead of being a part of the cast, the "Made of Honor" star revealed that she will join Roseanne Barr, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, and Sara Gilbert in the executive producer position.

Cummings said that the plan to revive "Roseanne" started during the time when US President Donald Trump was still vying for the position. "Tom Werner and I had worked together and we did a pilot together at HBO," she stated as reported by PopSugar. "When all of this [Donald] Trump stuff started happening, I said to him, 'Roseanne was my favorite show.' He called me when Trump got elected and said, 'Should we bring Roseanne back?' I said, 'That's a game changer. I'd be honored to be involved.'"

"Roseanne" reboot will be aired by ABC on March 27.