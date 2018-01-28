Reuters/Mario Anzuoni "Roseanne" reboot is happening this March 2018.

Linda Perry is extremely proud of her wife, Sara Gilbert, for getting the cast of "Roseanne" back together for a reboot. Meanwhile, the revival series will address certain political controversies.

Perry shared how pleased she was with her wife, Gilbert, for being the person responsible for bringing back "Roseanne" after two decades, ABC News reports. According to Perry, Gilbert was the one to call up everybody to revive the series.

"Sara got everybody back together and got 'Roseanne' back on!" Perry recounts.

Perry revealed that the motivation behind Gilbert getting the "Roseanne" reboot going on was because she wanted to come back on a scripted TV series. But because Gilbert had a unique look, the actress had a "hard time" landing a TV role.

The music icon said that her wife "wasn't going to wait" anymore.

"'I'm just going to do it myself. I'm going to create my job, create my work,'" said Perry, sharing what her wife said to her when she made the decision to begin the reboot of "Roseanne." Afterwards, Gilbert began calling the rest of the cast members to bring back the show.

Gilbert managed to get Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and several other cast members back on board with the "Roseanne" reboot.

When the show launched in 1988 to 1997, the show really resonated with their audience. The "Roseanne" reboot is expected to do the same because it will reflect certain political and gender controversies on the show.

Barr, who is a Trump supporter, revealed at the 2018 Television Critics Association that her titular character will also be one, Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

But she revealed that not everyone in the Connor family will resonate with her character's views, which in a way, addresses how the United States is also divided when it comes to their president's leadership.

The "Roseanne" reboot is slated to premiere this March 2018.