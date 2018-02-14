ABC A promotional image for the "Roseanne" revival

The mystery about Dan Conner's (John Goodman) death will be explained as soon as the "Roseanne" reboot airs in March.

In the season 9 finale, Dan died of a heart attack. But since Goodman was confirmed to reprise his role in the reboot, fans of the TV sitcom are wondering how the writers will explain his return.

According to a report from E! News, Dan's return will be explained in the premiere episode of the reboot.

Goodman was also asked during the 2018 Television Critics Association winter press tour in January if he feels weird to bring back his beloved character on screen after being dead for more than two decades.

"I didn't really care," the actor said in front of the press. "I thought it was a clever way to do it, handle it and get it out of the way."

The cast was also taking the surprising return of Goodman's character lightly. Based on the trailer that featured the cast's table read, the stars of the sitcom where laughing when Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) told Dan "I thought you were dead."

Barr also said that the plot in the original series finale will be discussed in the premiere episode of the reboot. According to the actress, the major plot twist that was dropped in the last episode of season 9 meant a lot in the entire "Roseanne" universe.

"In the original series, I always wanted to have the tenth year so I could do exactly what I did in these nine [episodes,] which was to finish and complete the story of this family," she said. "So, I always had that in my head that that was how it would go, and so I'm very happy we got a tenth season and we got to do that."

ABC will air the premiere episode of "Roseanne" reboot on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EST.