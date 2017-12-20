'Roseanne' Reboot to Revisit Middle-Class Connor Family, Gets March 2018 Premiere Date

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Roseanne Barr will be joined by a lot of the original cast members of 'Roseanne' in the show's upcoming reboot.

After more than two decades of being off their air, "Roseanne" is finally making a comeback on ABC. The network has confirmed that the reboot of the fan-favorite TV series will arrive in March and will see the return of all the original cast members.

"Roseanne" debuted on TV in 1988 and ended its nine-season run in 1997. As the show returns to ABC's primetime, the series will revisit the middle-class Connor family and give fans a glimpse of what the characters have been up to for the past twenty years. While all the original cast members are returning for the reboot, the new series will also feature fresh faces.

According to reports, "Roseanne's" focus on the working class is primarily what made the series look appealing to ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey. He noted that, now that America is led by Donald Trump, ABC needs to produce more shows that reflect middle America.

The "Roseanne" reboot will see the return of original stars Roseanne Barr (who plays Roseanne), John Goodman ( who plays Dan), Laurie Metcalf (who plays Jackie), Sara Gilbert (who plays Darlene), Michael Fishman (who plays DJ), Lecy Goranson (who plays Becky) and Sarah Chalke. In the original series, Chalke also played Becky, but she will reportedly have a new role in the reboot. "The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki, who previously played Darlene's boyfriend David, will also reprise his role in the series but will appear in just one episode of the show.

As for the new faces on the show, "Shameless" star Emma Kenney will play the role of Harris, Darlene and David's 14-year-old daughter. She was first introduced in "Roseanne" season 9 when Darlene delivered prematurely. Other new cast members are Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Christopher Lloyd, who will play Darlene's 8-year-old son, DJ's daughter Mary, and Beverly's boyfriend, respectively.

"Roseanne" will premiere on March 27, 2018 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.