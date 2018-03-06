'Roseanne' Reboot Updates: First Official Trailer Released

Facebook/roseannereturn Promo photo for 'Roseanne' Reboot

The first full trailer for the upcoming "Roseanne" reboot finally arrived.

During the live telecast of the 90th Oscar Awards Sunday, ABC unveiled the first extended trailer for the upcoming revival of the popular 1990's sitcom. The trailer came with a montage of some of the most loved scenes during its original run and some of the scenes from the upcoming season.

Some things aren’t meant to change. #Roseanne is back Tuesday, March 27 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/RulM86jLHq — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 5, 2018

The trailer showcased the return of the beloved Connor family inside the familiar home of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner's (John Goodman) more than two decades after the series finale in May 1997.

The series will also feature the return of Roseanne's younger sister Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf), Roseanne and Dan's children Becky (Lecy Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman).

But aside from the old characters, new members of the Connor family will also be introduced as well. This includes Harris Conner-Healy (Emma Kenney), Mark Conner-Healy (Ames McNamara), as well as Mary Conner (Jayden Rey).

Other original characters are set to reprise their roles as guests in the revival, including Beverly Harris (Estelle Parsons), Nancy Bartlett (Sandra Bernhard), Crystal Anderson (Natalie West), Chuck Mitchell (James Pickens Jr.), as well as Anne Marie Mitchell (Adilah Barnes).

The trailer also teased how the series will tackle Dan's return to the show even if he died in the original series finale. In one of the scenes, Roseanne told Dan that she thought he was already dead.

Dan's return was also explained by showrunner Bruce Helford during the panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour as reported by Slash Film. According to Helford, "There's little clues and openings as we go along that explain certain things as much as possible jibe with the original ending there. There was a lot of dream sequence to it because Roseanne was coming out of a dream and that affected certain things. And then Roseanne's writing is acknowledged as well and her work as a writer and how that affected things."

The "Roseanne" revival will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, March 27.