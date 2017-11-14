'Roseanne' Revival Air Date, Cast News: No Deals Yet on Johnny Galecki's Return

Johnny Galecki's return on ABC's "Roseanne" revival remains unconfirmed. No deals have been closed with "The Big Bang Theory" star in light of the network increasing its episode orders.

REUTERS/Mike Blake

No final deals were made with Galecki, who played David Healy in the original series from 1992 to 1997, as of Monday. The actor was also not present when the cast had its first table read in mid-October.

Most of the original stars of "Roseanne" agreed to return, such as Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.). Even Sarah Chalke, who alternated as Becky in the original show, signed up for the revival and will play a new character.

Galecki was in talks back in August to return to "Roseanne." ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey confirmed that negotiations were in progress at that time.

The actor, however, has not commented on the "Roseanne" revival since news of its return became official. He's currently tied to his work on "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 on CBS.

Meanwhile, from an eight-episode order, the "Roseanne" revival will now have nine episodes. The cast already filmed five episodes as of this week.

In announcing the show's return, "Roseanne" will forego with the original ending where Goodman's character, Dan Conner, died in the series finale. How the show will pull this off in its return is one that fans of the original show will want to watch.

"Roseanne" shot up to the number one in the ratings during the fourth season until its night season. The show from Matt Williams was based on Barr's life as working class mother. Critics hailed the series as an accurate mirror of the lives of American blue-collar workers, as well as issues that average Americans face.

ABC will debut the show in its 2018 midseason slate but a premiere date has yet to be announced.