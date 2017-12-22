'Roseanne' Revival Latest News: Sarah Chalke's Character Revealed

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The image features comedian Roseanne Barr during the "Roseanne" television series season 1 DVD release party in 2005.

Ever since the "Roseanne" revival was announced by ABC along with the return of much of its original cast, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the show is how the writers would fit both Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke in a single storyline. Now, it seems like this mystery has finally been answered as it is revealed who Chalke would be portraying in the "Roseanne" revival.

Fans of the hit television series would know that back when the original "Roseanne" aired, it was Lecy Goranson who had originated the role of Becky. However, during the sixth, seventh and ninth seasons of the series, Sarah Chalke took over the role of Roseanne's eldest child. With this being said, it has been revealed that in order to accommodate both actors on the show, ABC has decided it would be best for Chalke to portray a different, but still important role. Furthermore, this role is still highly connected to Becky's character.

In the upcoming revival, Chalke would be portraying the role of Andrea, a middle-class woman who wishes for a child of her own and hires Becky as her surrogate.

"It is very much tonally similar to the original show. It is unflinching, it is honest, it is irreverent at times, and it's also really, really funny," ABC boss Channing Dungey said about the "Roseanne" revival. "Very topical. We're not talking specifically about the universe that we live in in that way, but we are addressing issues like foreclosure. We're addressing how difficult it is for people to get medical insurance. We're talking about topics in a bigger, broader way. We're not necessarily talking about the occupants of the White House," Dungey added.

Other familiar faces that would be returning for the revival include Roseanne Barr (as the titular character), John Goodman (as Dan), Laurie Metcalfe (as Jackie), Sara Gilbert (as Darlene) and Michael Fishman (as DJ). Johnny Galecki will also return for one episode reprising his original role of David, Darlene's boyfriend.

"Roseanne" is set for a big comeback this coming March 27, 2018 on ABC.