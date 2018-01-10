'Roseanne' Revival News: Cast Members Explain Dan's Resurrection

(Photo: ABC) A promotional image for the "Roseanne" revival.

The "Roseanne" revival is bringing Dan (John Goodman) back to life.

Fans of the episode will remember that in the original, the character suffered a heart attack that took his life in the show's emotional finale.

But Dan will be alive and well come the "Roseanne" revival as seen in the first teaser. There is no word on how it happened, but Goodman said during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, in which the cast and executive producers were also present, that whatever the explanation the show will provide, "it was a clever way to do it."

Roseanne Barr, who plays the titular character, hinted that the finale actually paved the way to make his resurrection possible, challenging fans to rewatch it. However, she never really made clear how that is the case.

A lot of the reason that I did that was to add another layer of freshness for people who are going to watch the series over and over.

One of the first-look images for the "Roseanne" revival shows Dan with no sign of the fatal heart attack. In one of the photos, he even drinks beer with his daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert), who moved back with her parents after her split with husband David (Johnny Galecki).

The revival will see the Conner family "divided by politics, but still is filled with love." Roseanne will be a President Donald Trump supporter and this might cause the brood to clash. Executive producer Bruce Helford had this to say about the family conflict:

We had a lot of discussions in the very beginning about all of our beliefs, about all the things we feel, and issue by issue, things we were going to decide what to deal with on the show. What we really wanted to do was find a way for this particular family, which represents a full cross section of values and beliefs. Everybody in the family has a different take on things. And we wanted to get that debate going in a very honest way, in a very real way.

The "Roseanne" revival premieres with a one-hour special on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET. The rest of the half-hour episodes will air on that same time slot.