'Roseanne' Revival News: Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard Reprise Original Roles

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Roseanne Barr will be joined by a lot of the original cast members of 'Roseanne' in the show's upcoming reboot.

It seems like a big reunion is about to happen in the upcoming "Roseanne" revival.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that a rep from ABC confirmed that both Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard will reprise their roles from the critically-acclaimed sitcom.

According to the report, 90-year-old Parsons will return as the lesbian mother of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). On the other hand, Bernhard will once again play the role of Roseanne and Jackie's friend Nancy Bartlett.

A report from TVLine revealed that Parsons' return will be seen in two of the eight episodes of the upcoming revival, while Bernhard's appearance will happen in one episode.

Aside from Parsons and Bernhard, other original cast members were also confirmed to join the reboot of the popular TV series that aired between 1988 to 1997. It includes Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Healy, John Goodman as Dan Conner, as well as Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson who both appeared as Becky Conner-Healy in the original series.

The "Roseann" reboot is scheduled to return to ABC in 2018. According to reports, the upcoming series revival will disregard the events that happened in the season 9 finale where Dan died due to heart attack. It will also erase the plot where David's (Johnny Galecki) marriage with Darlene never happened because it was just a figment of Roseanne's imagination.

Earlier reports claimed that ABC was thinking of ways to get Galecki join the original cast for the reboot, since he is currently committed to CBS for the show "The Big Bang Theory." But Deadline officially confirmed early this month that Galecki signed up to appear in one of the episodes of the upcoming TV series.

ABC has yet to announce the official release date of "Roseanne," but the reboot is expected to air on the network sometime in the middle of 2018.