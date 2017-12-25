'Roseanne' Revival News: How Will Second Becky Fit Into New Storyline?

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Roseanne Barr will be joined by a lot of the original cast members of "Roseanne" in the show's upcoming reboot.

"Roseanne" will be featuring both actresses who played Becky when it returns next year.

Die-hard fans of the classic sitcom know that two incarnations of Becky were featured in "Roseanne." Lecy Goranson (the first Becky) and Sarah Chalke (the second) are both involved in the project, which has led fans to wonder how they will fit into the storyline.

In a recent interview, Chalke confirmed that she will be playing an entirely different character in the reboot. She will play Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hires Becky (Goranson) to become her surrogate.

"I love the part! It's such a fun part to play," Chalke said. "I think it's exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it's a show that brings people together."

She added, "The writing is so unbelievable. It's so funny."

On Friday, ABC gave fans an early holiday present by releasing a new promo for the anticipated revival. The short clip showed the cast members hold their first table read in the iconic set.

Spanning nine years on the air, "Roseanne" received multiple awards including three Golden Globes and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. The famed sitcom set the standard for the numerous 90s family comedies fans have come to know and love.

After its debut on ABC, "Roseanne" became a huge hit among viewers for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family. The series followed the Conners, a blue-collar dysfunctional family residing in Lanford, Illinois. It successfully dominated ratings during its time slot — ranking as one of the highest-rating television series ever.

"Roseanne" kicks off with a special premiere on Tuesday, Mar. 27, at 8 p.m. EST. The reboot will later settle into its regular time slot starting Tuesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.