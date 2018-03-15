'Roseanne' Revival News: New Opening Credits Launched

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Roseanne Barr arrives at the Roseanne TV series season one DVD release party at Lucky Strike Bowling Center in Hollywood, U.S., July 18, 2005.

The premiere of the revival of the ABC American sitcom, "Roseanne," is just around the corner, which is why the creators have decided to unveil the updated version of the opening credits for the official tenth season of the show — which bears striking similarities to those of previous seasons.

The updated opening credits show the entire family at the kitchen table, most of which are the original members of the cast before the revival. The most striking element of the new credits is the fact that it uses the same blues music opening theme that the original once had but is about 30 seconds shorter.

Furthermore, the new credits show Dan Conner, played by John Goodman, kissing Roseanne at the beginning of the credits instead of the end. The overall look of the people has drastically changed as well in the new credits. However, the credits will still be ending with Roseanne, played by Roseanne Barr, erupting in joyous laughter.

In the previous opening, all the cast members sported unmistakably 90's hairstyles and outfits, while the characters seemed to have gone through a lot of changes in physical appearance and aesthetic after all these years.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Laurie Metcalf, who plays Roseanne's sister, Jackie; Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky; and Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, will all be returning for the revival. On the other hand, Sarah Chalke will be returning as well but as a new character since Goranson will be reprising her role as Becky.

The "Roseanne" revival will be tackling more up-to-date topics, both of silly and serious natures, appropriate for the age of its characters. Given that Dan and Roseanne have aged significantly since the show last aired in 1997, this will be one of the main focuses in the nine-episode revival. On top of that, Roseanne will be depicted as a Donald Trump supporter, which the actress really is in real life.

The "Roseanne" revival will premiere on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.