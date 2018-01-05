'Roseanne' Revival News: Promo Photos Tease Revival Plot

YouTube/ABC Television Network The teaser for 'Roseanne' revival in March 2018.

The return of the Conner clan is right around the corner as ABC released the promo photos for the highly-anticipated "Roseanne" revival.

Old fans of the comedy sitcom still have no idea how the reboot will bring a new flavor to the series, but the photos revealed that the Conners will still struggle financially. Based on one of the photos shared by Entertainment Weekly, Dan Conner (John Goodman) will complain about the expensive price of his and Roseanne's (Roseanne Barr) multiple prescriptions.

According to executive producer Bruce Helford, "Roseanne" is one of the few shows that tackles real-life struggles of ordinary people. "I'm always amazed at how few shows there are from a blue-collar point of view," Helford stated. "There are just not many shows that tackle things the way this show can. It has a voice unlike any other."

Helford also mentioned that aside from tapping the nostalgia of the show's old fans, they are also hoping that they can attract a lot of new viewers when "Roseanne" returns after its last episode in May 1997. "We are writing about what is going on in the world now, and we are hoping to involve everybody," the executive producer also said.

All the original cast of the sitcom agreed to return to the upcoming reboot, including Michael Fishman as DJ Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Healy, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, and actresses Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson who both portrayed the role of Becky Conner-Healy. However, Chalke will play the role of a new character named Andrea in the reboot.

Johnny Galecki will also reprise his role as David Healy in one of the episodes of the reboot.

Also, the "Roseanne" Revival will also feature two new characters played by Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney. They will play the role of David and Darlene's children.

The "Roseanne" revival will premiere on ABC on March 27.