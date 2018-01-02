(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Roseanne Barr.

Fans are calling for a boycott of the "Roseanne" revival after lead star Roseanne Barr's Twitter tirade in which she voiced support for President Donald Trump.

The star engaged in heated online debates with users who disagreed with her views about, among many others, the head of state making efforts to combat pedophilia, and while Barr has always been outspoken, the tension seems to have caused her to delete some of her former tweets.

However, she maintained that she will not be "censored or silence chided or corrected and continue to work." Barr then threatened to leave Twitter, which some took to mean the "Roseanne" star is leaving television:

I retire right now. I've had enough. Bye.

She clarified this statement in another now-deleted tweet, saying that she will remain on TV, but she might be taking a break from Twitter for now:

I'm going to step back from Twitter for a while-if you want me ... I resign from twitter for a while, for those who misunderstood me, I am NOT resigning from TV, just social media [for] a bit.

In one of her tweets following the controversy and clarification, she wrote about the upcoming "Roseanne" revival, gushing about how it may be the best one yet:

I am extremely proud and excited for the world to see ROSEANNE on ABC! I'm fully committed to its artistic success [and] I loved working with all of the amazing people that made Season 10 ONE OF THE BEST EVER!! I honestly hope 2018 is a year where people come together. Thank you!

She also shared photos showing how she welcomed the new year, saying that she cannot wait for 2019 as 2018 will not be her year.

Damn- 2018 not gonna be my year.

2019 gonna be lit tho!#hungover #ToughStart pic.twitter.com/NxTlbF2aA6 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) January 1, 2018

There is no telling yet how her Twitter outburst will affect the "Roseanne" revival. As TV Guide points out, Hollywood tends to be largely against the president and has not been very shy about showing it.

USA Today believes it will not affect how it the show does, but it will simply make for some interesting interviews when Barr and the cast promote it.

The "Roseanne" revival airs sometime this year.