'Roseanne' Revival To 'Pay Tribute' To Late Glenn Quinn

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Comedian Roseanne Barr decided not to recast the role of Mark Healy in the revival of American sitcom "Roseanne."

After ending almost 21 years ago, "Roseanne" is set to premiere with a revival series on Mar. 27 this year.

The revival of "Roseanne" will be the tenth season of the series, and it will still be played by most of the original cast. Unfortunately, one actor will not be able to make the show. According to a report by Pop Sugar, actor Glenn Quinn, who played Mark Healy in the original series, passed away in 2002 due to "accidental drug overdose."

"We all had great affection for Glenn. We really wanted to say something. He comes up a couple times. It isn't just [the premiere episode]. He comes up a couple times in the course of the nine episodes," said executive producer Bruce Helford, told Pop Sugar.

Barr said they all missed Quinn. Sara Gilbert, who played and will be playing Darlene, said the show would be paying tribute to Quinn.

There has been no news about how Mark's absence would be portrayed in the series, but it is to be expected that the producers would include a reason for his absence in the premiere episode.

Mark's absence will be having a big impact on the show, especially for his wife Becky Conner. According to Entertainment Weekly, Becky will become a childless widow.

In the original series of "Roseanne," Becky was presented as an achiever. She was getting high grades and showed a lot of potential until she met Mark in high school. The pair were so in love with each other and got married. Their marriage followed Becky's employment to jobs she did not want and the couple's life in a trailer park.

The television sitcom, which was first broadcasted on ABC in 1988, portrayed a middle-class American family starring actress and comedian Roseanne Barr. The series reached number one in the Nielsen ratings and became the most watched TV show in the US from 1989 to 1990.