(Photo: YouTube/ABC Television Network) A promotional image for "Roseanne."

Following Johnny Galecki's announcement about reprising his role as David Healy in the highly anticipated "Roseanne" revival, his co-star Michael Fishman‏ expressed his excitement about the show's return as he reminisced about his fondest memories with the cast on Twitter.

In a couple of tweets, Fishman, who was just a kid when he played the role of DJ Conner in the long-running sitcom, revealed that he loved "so many episodes" and the moments they shared behind the scenes.

John makes me laugh between scenes. Roseanne mostly off set in conversation. Laurie is hilarious every scene — especially when reacting. Every week was memorable. I learned a lot about life on and off camera. The people I worked with remain impactful forces in my life. I'm humbled and thankful for them every day.

Fishman also took time to remember his "Roseanne" co-star, the late Glenn Quinn, who played Mark Healy, during the 15th anniversary of his death last Dec. 3. On the show, their characters were like brothers due to their closeness.

Glenn was an amazing person. We talk about him every day on "Roseanne." He remains an important part of the show, but more poignantly our lives. He's memorable, loveable, and irreplaceable.

He says that in the "Roseanne" revival, the late actor will be there in spirit. Quinn died in 2002 due to accidental drug overdose, according to the autopsy results.

Fishman also expressed excitement about Galecki returning as David, saying that while he is not able to "share the specifics," he knows the actor's return is bound to be big.

"The Big Bang Theory" star broke the news about his involvement in the "Roseanne" revival on Instagram:

21 YEARS LATER...! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one's roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much [love].

The "Roseanne" revival will air eight episodes next year on ABC.