'Roseanne' Revival Updates: Sarah Chalke's New Character Revealed

Sarah Chalke's mystery role in the upcoming "Roseanne" revival is finally unveiled.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that Chalke, who took over the role of Becky Conner in "Roseanne" season 6 after Lecy Goranson had to vacate the role to pursue her college degree, will come back in the revival as Andrea, a middle-class married woman who hired Becky (Goranson) to serve as her surrogate.

According to the report, the plot twist in the revival will pave the way for another drama to erupt within the Conner family. It will also allow the producers to showcase the importance of both women in the original series.

In an interview with the entertainment website, Chalke shared that she was thrilled when she was contacted for her new role. "I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect," the actress stated. "I think it's exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it's a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It's so funny."

Aside from the actresses who both played the role in the fan-favorite sitcom that ran from 1988 to 1997, the original cast members will also return to the series revival. It includes Roseanne Barr as Roseanne, John Goodman as Dan, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, and Michael Fishman as D.J. In addition, Johnny Galecki is also expected to reprise his role as David in one of the episodes in the revival. The series will also include Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney as David and Darlene's children.

The revival series will also feature several guest stars, including Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell, as well as Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

ABC will air the premiere episode of "Roseanne" on March 27.