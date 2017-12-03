'Roseanne' Revival Will See John Galecki's Return as David

Reuters/Mike Blake Johnny Galecki films his episode on the "Roseanne" reboot on Friday, Dec. 1.

After it was announced that "Roseanne" will be coming back to television, a big character is revealed to be making a highly anticipated return.

Probably one of the biggest breakout hits of its time, "Roseanne" is finally making a big television comeback with most of the original stars returning to reprise their much-loved roles. Now, recent reports have revealed that actor John Galecki will also be returning to the series for the role of David, Darlene's boyfriend.

Producer Whitney Cummings herself shared a picture of John Galecki's chair on the set of the revival show. However, with David's return, fans are still curious as to how the new "Roseanne" revival would play out the character especially after the original show's mind-boggling ending.

It should be remembered that back when the original "Roseanne" ended in 1997, the series ended with a surprising twist revealing that the show itself is nothing but a fictionalized story made by Roseanne (played by Roseanne Barr) herself. This meant that David and Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) aren't actually in a relationship.

Currently, Galecki is starring on the hit comedy series "Big Bang Theory," and while fans have long assumed that the actor would reprise his role as David in "Roseanne," they didn't really have much of a confirmation until now.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert, Laurie Metcalfe, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson will be returning for the revival series to reprise their respective roles. Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney were also cast into the show as Dan and Darlene's kids while Sarah Chalke, who shared the role of Becky in the original, will also be returning for a different role.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than "Roseanne," says ABC's Channing Dungey.

"Roseanne" will be revived as a nine-episode show coming sometime next year.