'Roswell' Reboot Cast News: 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Books Lead Role

Instagram/itsjeaninemason Jeanine Mason

The "Roswell" reboot has found its lead star in Jeannie Mason.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star will play the role of Liz Ortecho, the daughter of undocumented immigrants who finds herself unwillingly return to her tourist-trap hometown that is Roswell, New Mexico.

This begins a life-changing journey for her especially after she discovers that her teenage crush who became a police officer is actually an alien who hid who he really was his entire life on the planet.

The "Roswell" reboot will see Liza protect his secret and help him learn more about where he really comes from, which gives them the opportunity to reconnect and ultimately fall in love. Things take a turn for the worse, however, when it is revealed that there are more like him on Earth, and the government is out to hunt them down, ultimately threatening his life and romance with Liza.

Mason currently stars in "Grey's Anatomy." In fact, she just made her debut as Dr. Sam Bello in the previous episode of the long-running drama, but the star is undoubtedly best known for her victory in the fifth season of "So You Think You Can Dance."

The "Roswell" reboot currently has a pilot order and is yet to be ordered to series. No other cast member has been announced yet. Some of the people who will work behind the camera have been revealed though. "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" creator Julie Plec is set to make her pilot directing debut.

Plec will also serve as an executive producer when the "Roswell" reboot officially becomes a series. Plec will reunite with Carina Adly MacKenzie, who was a writer for "The Originals," as she was tasked to pen the pilot.

Like the original, the "Roswell" reboot will be based on the bestselling book series "Roswell High" by Melinda Metz.