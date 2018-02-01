'Roswell' Reboot News: The CW Brings Back Alien Drama With A 'Twist'

Facebook/RoswellTVseries Screengrab from the television series "Roswell"

The aliens will be back in the planned reboot for "Roswell" on The CW.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that the fan-favorite teen drama will have a reboot and a pilot order. This means that the show is one of the nine TV series that will be returning to the network this year. The report also mentioned that the return of "Roswell" will be given a timely twist since it will deal with the issue of immigration.

According to the synopsis that was released by the network, "After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he's an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life."

The two characters will reportedly reconnect and start to look deeper into his origins. But an unexpected violent attack and the exposure of a long-standing government secret that covers up the presence of aliens on Earth will expose his true identity. This will lead to the possible demise of the deepening romantic relationship.

The original series that aired on The WB from 1999 to 2002 starred Shiri Appleby as Liz Parker, Jason Behr as Max Evans, Katherine Heigl as Isabel Evans, Brendan Fehr as Michael Guerin, Colin Hanks as Alex Whitman, Majandra Delfino as Maria DeLuca, Adam Rodriguez as Jesse Ramirez, as well as Nick Wechsler. However, the cast roster for the new reboot has yet to be released.

Just like the original series, the "Roswell" reboot will be based on the "Roswell High" novel series written by Melinda Metz. The scripts will be written by Carina Adly MacKenzie, who will also serve as the show's executive producer together with Amblin Television's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, and Kevin Kelly.

The CW has yet to reveal more details about the "Roswell" reboot.