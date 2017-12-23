Rotten Tomatoes Claims 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi's' Low Audience Score Is Real

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Since "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrived in theaters last weekend, it has been plagued with negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Although previous reports claimed that the reviews were made by trolls, new reports reveal that the movie's low audience score on the film review aggregation website is true.

Currently, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" audience score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at 54 percent, making it a lot worse than the least favorably received "Star Wars" movie of all time, "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." The movie's low audience score shows how divisive it is, considering the 93 percent approval rating it has received from critics.

While reports earlier this week claimed that some "Star Wars" haters created multiple burner accounts to criticize "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," a Rotten Tomatoes representative has revealed recently that the movie's audience score is legitimate and not fake.

In a statement, Rotten Tomatoes spokesperson Dana Benson said, "We have several teams of security, network and social database experts who constantly monitor reviews and ratings to ensure that they are genuine. They haven't seen anything unusual with 'The Last Jedi,' except that there has been an uptick in the number of written user reviews submitted. Aside from that, everything is normal and we don't see any unusual activity. We looked at 'The Last Jedi' compared to other blockbusters and it has been consistent with those past films."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" low audience score came as a surprise for many, considering how well the movie is performing at the box office globally. In fact, the movie now holds the record for the second highest opening weekend in the history of the franchise, next to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It has also earned an A rating on CinemaScore.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is still showing in theaters worldwide.