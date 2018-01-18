Rotten Tomatoes Mistakes John Carpenter for Being Dead

Wikimedia Commons/Nathan Hartley Maas Legendary filmmaker John Carpenter says the 'Halloween' reboot will ignore the sequels.

John Carpenter celebrated his 70th birthday this week. Unfortunately, Rotten Tomatoes mistook the horror master for being dead.

Earlier this week, Rotten Tomatoes took to Twitter to greet the legendary director a happy birthday. The tweet referred to the director in the past tense, indicating that he's already dead. "John Carpenter would have been 70 years old today! We celebrate his birthday by looking back at his favorite films," Rotten Tomatoes tweeted.

Although Rotten Tomatoes has already deleted the tweet, several followers were quick to get screenshots of the incorrect tweet and post them online. Shortly after posting time, it spread like wildfire across the web. Following the mix-up, the film review aggregation site acknowledged the blunder by posting a lively photo of the renowned director and noting that the previous tweet was an honest mistake. "Sorry for the mix-up earlier, the fog was heavy this morning. Happy 70th birthday John Carpenter!" tweeted the site.

This is not the first time that Rotten Tomatoes made an erroneous tweet, and it probably isn't going to be the last. As a film review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes is known for causing frustration among both film lovers and creatives because of its film reviews, which sometimes does not sit well with fans. While the site failed to make its birthday greeting for Carpenter right at first, it was good enough to remind its followers to celebrate the legacy of the director.

Carpenter is an icon in the horror genre. His works include "Big Trouble in Little China," "Escape from New York," "They Live" and "The Thing." Aside from directing films, he is known for composing his own film scores. Just last fall, he released a new album titled "Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998" and also had a tour to promote this release. In 2017, he signed an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions to develop a scripted programming.