Roy Moore Begs Supporters for $250,000 to Fight 'Unholy Evil' Lawsuit, 'Anti-Christian Kingdom'

(Photo: REUTERS/Marvin Gentry) Judge Roy Moore speaks as he participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, U.S., November 11, 2017.

Roy Moore, a former judge and defeated 2017 Republican nominee for the Alabama Senate seat, has begged his supporters for $250,000 in donations to help him fight an unspecified lawsuit, which he described as "unholy evil" and stemming from an "anti-Christian kingdom."

Moore said in a Facebook statement on Friday that he faces a "vicious attack from lawyers in Washington D.C. and San Francisco who have hired one of the biggest firms in Birmingham Alabama to bring another legal action against me and ensure that I never fight again."

While Moore does not clarify what the lawsuit entails, he faced serious sexual misconduct allegations last year concerning several women who accused him of inappropriate sexual contact, some when they were 16 or younger.

Moore offered contradictory answers regarding the allegations. First he admitted that he did date teen girls when he was in his 30s with the permission of the girls' mothers, then later he claimed that all of the allegations were false.

The allegations left many evangelicals divided on whether to support him in the Senate race or not.

Although Moore never says if it is the same lawsuit, Leigh Corfman, the woman who said that she was abused when she was 14 and Moore was in his 30s, filed in January a defamation case against Moore, as the statute of limitations for sexual misconduct had expired, The Washington Post said.

The former judge explains in his statement that he has lawyers offering to help him, "but they are not without cost and besides their fees, legal expenses could run over $100,000."

"I will trust God that he will allow truth to prevail against the unholy forces of evil behind their attack," he wrote.

A link to the donation page on Monday morning noted that a little over $32,000 has been rasied of the $250,000 goal.

Moore listed out the "liberal media," as well as LGBT people as those who have joined forces against him. He also says that he has had to fight "the Washington establishment, the Republican Party, the Democrat Party, the ultra-liberal media and people such as George Soros, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton," and others.

"Please help me fight this battle for the heart and soul of this Nation. Your financial contribution to my legal defense fund is crucial," he pleads.

"After over 40 years of public service I cannot back down now."

The politician says that people "cannot imagine how this has taken a toll on my wife, my children, and even my friends," claiming that his resources "have been depleted and I have struggled to make ends meet."

Still, he says that he has not lost his faith in God.

As a postscript, he added:

"The political Left is filled with men and women whose sole aim in life is to overthrow our God-ordained rights which are guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. It is your responsibility and mine to stand up to this vile encroachment on our rights, and defend that for which the Founding Fathers sacrificed so greatly."

He argued that the donations will help him "defeat, once and for all, those who would destroy America in order to usher in their anti-Christian 'kingdom.'"

Some Christian politicians, such as Ted Lieu, a Roman Catholic and Democratic Representative for California's 33rd congressional district, poked fun of the situation and tweeted:

"Dear Roy Moore: Thankfully in America we provide a safety net for those in need: Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Obamacare, Emergency room services, Public Defenders.

"Even though many of your supporters have abandoned you, our government is still here for you."

Moore and his wife, Kayla, have been accused of using The Foundation for Moral Law, which she heads, as a means to enrich their family.

The Washington Post found in October 2017 that Moore was paid over $1 million through the foundation for part time work as its president from 2007 to 2012, with the couple's children also on the foundation's payroll.

"When the charity couldn't afford the full amount, Moore in 2012 was given a promissory note for back pay eventually worth $540,000 or an equal stake of the charity's most valuable asset, a historic building in Montgomery, Ala., mortgage records show," the article said.