Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle Denies Knowing Half Brother

Future royal Meghan Markle reportedly denied knowing her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., when he asked her for help in dealing with the media.

According to the 51-year-old Markle's lawyer, the former "Suits" actress ignored his pleas for assistance regarding problems with media publicity, saying he is distant family.

In an interview with InTouch, Tom shared his half-sister's reaction to his plea for help. He explained that his lawyer had a phone meeting with Meghan's attorney, who e-mailed him some of her direct words: "That's distant family and I don't know those people."

"That's pretty harsh," Tom said of Meghan's response, which he also described as "below the belt" and "a slap in the face."

Tom, who was 14 years old and living with his father Thomas Markle Sr. and then wife Doria Ragland, when Meghan was born in 1981, also could not believe that she thinks of him as a stranger. "I spent a lot of time with her growing up," Tom told the media outlet. He, however, admitted that they have lost contact since 2011, when Meghan moved to Toronto, Canada for filming of "Suits."

According to Tom, Meghan's royal engagement has turned his life upside down. "There was a time where people were following me around at work, taking pictures and posting horrible stories about me and my family," added Tom, who said he has lost work and has moved three times since November.

He added that he has also reached out to Prince Harry and Kensington Palace for help in dealing with constant hounding of the media, but all he got was an apology for "having a tough time."

Earlier this year, Tom also blamed the royal engagement for an intense New Year brawl with his fiancé, Darlene Blount, that ended with her being sent to jail. He said then that the sudden spotlight brought about by his half-sister's future wedding only added to the issues he already had.