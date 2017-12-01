RS3 Sportback Boasts of Aerodynamic Enhancements, Power Boosts, Other Upgrades

Audi official website Promotional picture for 2019 Audi A7 Sportback.

ABT has dropped new details about the RS3 Sportback earlier this week. Local details for the updated version tease a car model that fits well both the Sportback and Sedan variances of the RS model. Among the features that the RS3 Sportback boast of are its aerodynamic enhancements, power boosts, and several other dynamic upgrades.

Just like its predecessor, the new RS2 Sportback features the same 294 kW/480 Nm 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo and quattro all-wheel-drive system, as well as the seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission. This transmission allows the car to match its three-box counterpart, making for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds.

When it comes to fuel economy, the Audi R3 is a bit different from the other variants. Unlike the sedan whose fuel economy is 8.3L/100 km, Sportback's fuel economy is higher at 8.4 L/100km. Despite this difference, however, the sedan and sportback heavily resemble each other in terms of their other features, including their 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, virtual cockpit digital driver's instruments, LED highlights, heated front seats, and nappa leather trim. Both variants also have MMI Navigation Plus with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and their LED headlights have LED daytime-running lights.

The RS3 Sportback also comes with an RS sports exhaust, which is not featured in the sedan variant. It also has DAB+ digital radio, which features autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist, lane assist, and rear cross-traffic assist.

Car enthusiasts who are interested to buy the RS3 Sportback may avail of various packages and other items that are available at extra cost. These include the RS Performance package, which costs $5900 and adds a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels, and Audi magnetic ride adaptive dampers. The RS Design Package, on the other hand, costs $1,950 and comes with extra colored seatbelts and floor mats.