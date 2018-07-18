'Rugrats' Returning With New Nickelodeon Series and Live-Action Movie

The adorable babies and toddlers of "Rugrats" are coming back to Nickelodeon, as the network and Paramount Pictures announced a set of new deals that include, among others, around two seasons' worth of episodes and a live action movie.

"Rugrats" will be back on Nickelodeon as the beloved series, centered around the mischief and adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, will be back on the small screen, according to E! Online.

It will be a long run for the series with 26 episodes given the green light for about two seasons' worth on Nickelodeon, with plenty of room for everyone in the cast and some new characters, as well. The original creators of the series, Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain, will make their return as executive producers for the TV series.

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures has given the go-ahead for a live action movie which will feature computer-generated versions of the characters, to be written by David Goodman, according to CBS News.

It will be the first "Rugrats" movie on the big screen since "The Rugrats Movie" from back in 1998, around a decade ago by this time. The new movie, which does not have a confirmed title yet, is set to hit theaters everywhere by November of 2020.

"'Rugrats' is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," Sarah Levy, the interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement.

The show ran on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004 and was one of the best-known shows on the network in its time.

"What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals," Levy added.