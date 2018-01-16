Rumors of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reuniting Debunked; Actor Attends Therapy Weekly

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Brad Pitt is attending therapy weekly for a better lifestyle.

There are rumors of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston spending a lot of time together, which have been recently debunked by a fact-checking site. Meanwhile, Pitt is commited to attend therapy weekly.

There are several articles claiming that Pitt and Aniston have reunited and that they are "bonding like never before." However, Gossip Cop confirmed that those reports are all false.

The gossip-debunking site revealed that the statements from supposed insiders claiming that Pitt and Aniston have reunited and that they are "giving their love a second shot" came from embellished claims from an In Touch magazine story.

Apparently, the narrative of Pitt and Aniston getting back together begun even before the actor split from Angelina Jolie, making her the third party in the story. But now that Pitt and Jolie are separated, the tabloids have made Aniston's husband — Justin Theroux — as the third wheel.

The only accurate information that the false articles have used is that Pitt and Aniston made communication via text messaging over one year ago. Everything else has been fabricated and embellished to create the story of Pitt and Aniston getting back together.

Meanwhile, Pitt is just focused on becoming a better person overall. An insider reports that the actor has committed himself to attend therapy on a weekly basis, US Weekly confirmed.

"He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father," the insider revealed.

Pitt currently lives "down the street" from Jolie and their kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne — so that he has more chances to spend time with his little ones. Another source said that Pitt prefers to spend time with his children privately, keeping their quality time in the four walls of his home.

But overall, Pitt has transformed his life by giving up drinking and by living a "quiet life" instead.