Rumors of Katie Holmes Expecting a Child With Jamie Foxx Debunked

REUTERS/Toby Melville The pregnancy rumors about Katie Holmes are surfacing again following her public display with Jamie Foxx.

Is Katie Holmes really ready to start a family with Jamie Foxx?

With Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's relationship already out, the two may have gotten a little bit too serious as reports claim that they are currently expecting a baby. According to a report made by Life & Style magazine via Hollywood Life, the two have been discussing about having a baby together.

"Jamie and Katie have been talking at great length about having a child together," a source told the publication. "He's crazy about her and thinks they'll have an adorable baby," the insider went on to say. The report also claimed that Holmes may already be expecting.

"At 39, Katie can feel her biological clock ticking," the source explained. "She's been telling friends that she doesn't have time to waste!" the source added.

The report also claimed that the 39-year-old actress is very eager to have another baby since her daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri, has grown up and that she misses the feeling of having a baby in the house.

However, these rumors were immediately debunked by Gossip Cop who says that no baby is on the way for Holmes and Foxx. According to the rumor-debunking publication, both Holmes and Foxx are content with the relationship that they have and are enjoying each other's company, but neither of them are too committed to each other let alone start a family.

With Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx still so secretive about their relationship, it would be hard to confirm anything about the two and thus they had also become easy target for tabloid rumors.

While they may not want to start a family just yet, the two can still enjoy being parents as both of them already have kids from their past relationships: 11-year-old Suri Cruise from Holmes' marriage to Tom Cruise and Foxx's daughters Corinne, 23 and Anelise, 9.