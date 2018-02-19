'Runner3' Release Date, News: Game Development Complete

Choice Provisions A screenshot from "Runner3"

It looks like fans who are waiting for "Runner3" will not have to worry about the game suffering another delay.

This is because development for the highly-anticipated rhythm platformer video game is officially complete as confirmed by developer Choice Provisions in a new blog post.

The studio said that they have submitted "Runner3" to Nintendo for final testing. If it is deemed suitable for release, Choice Provisions will start printing physical editions of the much-awaited game.

"Runner3" was supposed to be released last year, but it was ultimately delayed. Despite the milestone, Choice Provisions is not ready to reveal a specific release date just yet.

They wrote on the blog that "as exciting as it is for the game to be in Nintendo's hands finally, it also means the ball is currently in their court."

This means that the studio might have to do some polishing or tweaks should the company require them to before getting the game out there. Only when it is approved and the printing kicks off will they be able to determine a specific release date.

What fans can be sure of at this time is that the digital release of "Runner3" should take place day and date on the Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The studio went on to write, "We are very close to finally getting 'Runner3' into your hands. I know we've said this before, but we are truly in the home stretch here!"

"Runner3" serves as the latest installment in the "Bit.Trip" video game series that follows the adventures of the hero by the name of CommanderVideo.

In this new installment, The Timbletot makes another attempt to take away love and happiness from the multiverse, something that CommanderVideo and his "creepy" friends will not allow to happen.

The official description for "Runner3" teases that the hero is "ready to jump, double-jump, wall-jump, slide-jump, underwear-jump, slide, kick, float, fly, and dance his way to victory, all across a medley of thrilling, challenging, and joyous levels."