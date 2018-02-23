'Rush Hour 4' Cast Rumors, Updates: Chris Tucker Confirms New Film In The Works

REUTERS / Danny Moloshok Screen partners Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will work in another 'Rush Hour' installment.

Chris Tucker officially confirmed the production of the fourth "Rush Hour" film.

In an interview with "The Plug" podcast of ESPN, the actor revealed that he and co-star Jackie Chan started working on the fourth installment of the action-comedy franchise that he dubbed as "Grumpy Old Rush Hour."

"It's definite. It's happening. This is going to be the one. This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don't ever forget it," Tucker said in the interview.

Chan also talked about their plans if reviving the movie franchise that has been dormant for over a decade in an interview with Power 106 LA's The Cruz Show back in October 2017. "The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope - if Chris Tucker agrees," he said.

Tucker will reprise his role as the LAPD Detective James Carter, while the Chinese action superstar will be back as Hong Kong Police Force Detective Inspector Lee. They were first introduced in the film that earned more than $244 million worldwide in 1998. It was followed by "Rush Hour 2" in 2001 which managed to surpass the success of the first film with over $345 million in total earnings. Meanwhile, the 2007-released "Rush Hour 3" only grossed $258 million.

Details about the film remain under wraps, including the upcoming film's director. The first three films were directed by Brett Ratner, but he is currently bombarded with several sexual harassment claims.

Aside from Chan and Tucker, there is no word yet about the other cast members who will return for the upcoming film. The actors were also mum about the film's possible plot and its upcoming release date.

More information about the soon-to-be-released "Rush Hour 4" is expected to be revealed soon.