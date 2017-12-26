Russia Plans to Put Luxury Hotel Aboard ISS

Russia's space agency, the Roscosmos State Corporation, is currently designing a new luxury hotel for space tourists boarding the International Space Station. This add-on module to the ISS is reportedly intended to host guests for up to a month at a time.

Roscosmos is working on a detailed plan to add a luxury passenger module, a separate suite that will be docked at the International Space Station, according to Popular Mechanics.

Reuters/NASA NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera photographs a target of opportunity on Earth some 250 miles below him from inside the Cupola aboard the ISS.

These orbital cabins will be private, comfortable suites that will feature large windows, hygiene facilities, a set of exercise equipment, and an Internet connection with its own Wi-Fi. While the big windows will afford amazing views of Earth seen from 250 miles up, visitors will also have the option to step out for spacewalks, hosted by professional cosmonauts.

A stay could last one or two weeks, provided a guest can pony up the estimated $40 million per person. Adding the spacewalk option plus an extended stay, up to one month, adds another $20 million per guest.

The module will be about 51 feet long and could be similar to the Science and Power Module (NEM-1), according to Newsweek. The NEWM-1 is set to dock with the station in 2021 and could serve as the template for Russia's ambitious space tourism project.

A detailed proposal shows that the high-comfort module will have four sleeping quarters, at about two cubic meters each, plus two more blocks that will serve as "hygiene and medical" stations. Every private room will have its own porthole, about 9 inches wide, for personal viewing, while the lounge section will have a relatively huge 16-inch window.

This luxury hotel in space is expected to cost somewhere between $279 million and $446 million to build, and guests will have the option to pay for their stay in installment, up to two years prior to their launch schedule.