Russo Brothers Confirm 'Avengers 4' Production Wrap

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Production on "Avengers 4" has officially wrapped. On Friday, the Russo Brothers posted a photo of their wrap cake, confirming that they are already heading into the post-production process.

The directing duo took to Twitter to share the image of their giant custom Thanos cake, which featured the Mad Titan as he collects the six Infinity Stones. One of those has not yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is expected to finally appear in "Avengers: Infinity War." The photo also shows two hands — one is allegedly Black Widow's — reaching up to stop Thanos.

Several "Avengers" stars have confirmed wrapping filming for "Avengers 4" in recent weeks, the most recent of which was Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the film. Other stars who previously took to social media to announce that they had finished their parts in the film were Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlet Johansson and Elizabeth Olson.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if these actors just wrapped on "Avengers 4" or on the entirety of their Marvel careers. It can be recalled that just recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that contracts of major actors like Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Johansson, Renner and Chris Evans are set to expire after their appearance in "Avengers 4," although Johansson may still return to the big screen to play Black Widow in a standalone movie.

Last year, Marvel announced that the Black Widow solo movie was in the very early stages of development. However, the studio has yet to confirm if they will still tap Johansson to take on the role.

"Avengers 4" will serve as the culmination of all the events that happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last 10 years and will usher in a new phase of the MCU.

"Avengers 4" will arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.