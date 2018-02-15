Ryan Murphy Moves to Netflix From Fox

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Long-time producer Ryan Murphy moves to Netflix after more than 15 years in Fox.

Ryan Murphy has sealed the deal with Netflix. He would produce shows exclusively for the streaming giant for the next five years. The contract starts in July this year and is said to be worth $300 million.

The screenwriter, director, and producer who has long been with 20th Century Fox and Fox Extended (FX) is popular for producing several successful television series such as the musical comedy-drama "Glee" and the anthology series "American Horror Story." He was also the director for the film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert's "Eat, Pray, Love" and the drama film "The Normal Heart."

Murphy still has a few TV series showing under FX. The "American Horror Story" and the "American Crime Story" still have two more seasons planned, while "Feud" and "Pose" each have one more. The procedural drama "9-1-1" has also already been renewed for a second season.

The question to many viewers now is what would happen to these shows as the creator moves to Netflix. According to E! News, Murphy's running shows will continue to be aired on Fox with him still being directly involved.

Murphy has already before expressed his desire to leave Fox after the studio was acquired by Disney for a deal worth over $52 billion.

"I got a call from (Fox owner Rupert) Murdoch and I got a call from (Disney chief Bob) Iger, and I said point blank, 'The stuff I do is not Disney. Am I going to have to put Mickey Mouse in American Horror Story?'" the 52-year-old director told reporters.

Last year, producer Shonda Rhimes was also signed by Netflix after her 15 years in ABC Studios where she was best known for producing TV hits "Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal", and "How to Get Away with Murder."

As it was with Murphy, fans were questioning what would happen to her ongoing shows under ABC Studios. Rhimes addressed this issue last January during the Television Critics Association winter press studio.

"It's not as if we're going anywhere. It's like saying I have five kids and I'm going to leave and go someplace else. It's not as if there's a separation date or something," the producer said, told Variety.