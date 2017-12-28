Reuters/Phil McCarten Ryan Phillippe suffered a leg injury from a freak accident over the summer.

Ryan Phillippe definitely didn't mind the cold when he surprised his fans by going shirtless on his latest Instagram post.

Winter is supposed to be the time where people stay indoors and cozy up for the cold weather by wearing multiple layers of clothing — but not Ryan Phillippe. The 43-year-old actor recently posted a shirtless photo on his Instagram page, showing everyone that he still has it. But more than that, the actor is also shirtless in the snow wearing nothing but black shorts and a gray beanie, showing off his well-sculpted body.

movin snowflakes by the O-Z A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Phillippe had always paid great attention to his body, and in an interview with People magazine, he explains he has had the same trainer for 20 years and that working out gives him meditative peace.

"If we work on taking care of ourselves in our 20s, 30s and 40s, and you're consistent about that, it just makes the aging process a lot less brutal," he said. "It's the absolute truth. I don't care your body type or male or female. If you are moving and exercising and taking care of yourself, aging just won't be as dramatic and it won't be as unpleasant. We're all going to have to go through it," he added.

With his latest post, it also seems that the "Cruel Intentions" actor has finally recovered from his terrible "freak accident." It should be remembered that his legs were crushed when he lost control of a utility task vehicle without its parking brake, which ultimately pulled him under and seriously injuring him.

While Ryan Phillippe may have spent the holidays shirtless in the snow, his children with actress Reese Witherspoon — Ava, 18, and Deacon, 14 — looked like they had an awesome time celebrating Christmas with their mother, their step-father, Jim Toth and their 5-year-old half-brother Tennesee.

Witherspoon posted a series of photos featuring her children with their cousins while also greeting her followers a merry Christmas.