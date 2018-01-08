Ryan Reynolds Invites Fan Who Underwent Wisdom Tooth Extraction to 'Deadpool 2' World Premiere

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie A promotional image for "Deadpool 2"

Ryan Reynolds has invited a man who had just got his wisdom teeth extracted to the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in May. The viral video of the man who kept rambling on about the "Deadpool" sequel caught the attention of Reynolds, prompting the actor to invite him as a guest to the world premiere of his much-awaited film.

Last week, Reynolds once again delighted his fans and social media followers when he hilariously responded to the viral video of James D. Eversole, who was filmed by his wife after he had his wisdom teeth removed. Since Eversole had just undergone the procedure, he was high out of his mind on painkillers.

In the video, Eversole was still semi-unconscious and could barely talk. However, he repeated a few times that he was worried that he had missed "Deadpool 2," which won't come out until June. Eversole posted the video online and tagged some people involved with "Deadpool," including Reynolds, writer Rhett Reese, director David Leitch, creator Rob Liefeld and Chris Evans.

The video made the rounds online and ultimately reached Reynolds, who then took to Twitter to invite Eversole to the world premiere of the movie. "Years ago, I had my wisdom testicles removed. I know how painful it can be. Consider this your official invite to the untitled 'Deadpool' sequel, James. I'll see you and a guest in May," tweeted Reynolds.

That wasn't the first time that Reynolds had fun with his fans on social media. Just recently, the actor helped a couple of fans solve a dispute about the "hottest Chris"—Chris Pratt, Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth. Reynolds responded to the thread and replied, "When ordering ice cream, I like to get all three scoops." He also added that he loves adding "some Pine nuts generously sprinkled on top," referring to another famous Chris in Hollywood, Chris Pine.

"Deadpool 2" will premiere on June 1.