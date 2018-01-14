Ryan Reynolds Shares New Image of His Katanas From 'Deadpool 2'

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie The Michelangelo-inspired poster of 'Deadpool 2'

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds recently teased new exciting weapons for "Deadpool 2." The actor shared a new photo of the weapons shortly after Fox's announcement of the sequel's premiere date shift.

Earlier this week, Fox announced that it would release "Deadpool 2" at an earlier date. Originally, the movie was set to premiere on June 1. However, a new shakeup in the premiere dates of the studio's slate of "X-Men" movies has bumped up the "Deadpool" sequel's release date by two weeks, meaning the movie will arrive in theaters in May.

In honor of the premiere date shift, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a new photo from "Deadpool 2," showing off his character's new swords. In the photo, the Merc with a Mouth is suited up, looking at the bottom of the handles of his signature weapons. The swords carry the engraved names "Bea" and "Arthur," the name of the actress that Wade Wilson is obsessed with in "Deadpool." In the caption, Reynolds also confirmed the sequel's new release date and included a famous line from the first movie, writing "May 18. #MaximumEffort."

It can be recalled that in the first movie, Wade Wilson was obsessed with the classic sitcom "The Golden Girls," starring Bea Arthur. The movie also briefly featured the actress as she winked through one of Wade Wilson's outfits, a shirt with Arthur's face on it. Readers of the "Deadpool" comics must be familiar with the mutant's obsession with the actress since in the "Deadpool" comics, his katanas also bear the name of Arthur.

Directed by David Leitch, "Deadpool 2" stars Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. It will also star Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsana and Julian Dennison.

"Deadpool 2" will arrive in theaters on May 18.