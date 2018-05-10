Ryan Reynolds Still Wants a Wolverine–Deadpool Crossover Movie With Hugh Jackman

20th Century Fox, in the hilarious new trailer for "Deadpool 2," may have laid claim to the dubious title "studio that killed Wolverine," but series star Ryan Reynolds clearly wants the opposite. Two "Deadpool" movies later and the actor is still clinging to the possibility that there's a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover movie coming one of these days.

For one, Wolverine is still up and about in the current "X-Men" comics timeline, as Reynolds pointed out in his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Wolverine's latest movie outing, "Logan," may have ended up with Hugh Jackman's old Wolverine dying, but that's a future timeline anyway, as the "Deadpool" actor noted.

Wikimedia Commons/Grant Brummett Ryan Reynolds is still hoping that a Deadpool and Wolverine cross-over feature will come about, hopefully with Hugh Jackman back in the role despite last year's unsatisfactory results with "Logan."

"He's alive and well in my timeline," Reynolds said, implying that there should be a good chance Deadpool and Wolverine get to meet up somewhere before or even after his tangles with Cable and all the mess he will be mixed up in for "Deadpool 2."

"There is a Logan running around out there with a little bushy chest and his little sharpy, sharpy claws, and he is alive and well and ready to go. I would love that," says Reynolds.

There was that time in one of the X-Men movies that the two characters crossed paths, back in 2009. "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" featured both Jackman and Reynolds already in their respective roles as Wolverine and Deadpool, but since that movie hardly registered as a blip on the radar of fans, both X-Men and Deadpool followers are still holding on to hope that they get to team up again, perhaps in a movie meant just for the two of them.

So timeline-wise, there seems to be no issue with just picking up Wolverine and putting him on-screen besides Deadpool. The only big problem that remains is convincing Hugh Jackman to pick up the role again. That might turn out to be an "impossible feat" even for Reynolds, as the actor himself admits.

Twitter/Deadpool Movie/Marvel "Deadpool 2," where the same unpredictable mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants - Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino, faces the might of Cable on May 18.

Given the chance, though, it's none other than Jackman for him. "There's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend," Reynolds said, as quoted by Digital Spy.

"He's just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together. It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it," he added. Regardless of the possibility of a superhero tandem movie, the two actors remain in great terms.

"Deadpool 2" arrives a little earlier in UK cinemas, showing in theaters in the region by May 15. The movie premieres later all over US theaters on May 18.