Ryan Reynolds to Produce 'Clue' Remake; 'Deadpool' Writers in Talks to Pen Script

Twentieth Century Fox is remaking "Clue" with Ryan Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort.

According to Deadline, Fox has closed a three-year deal with Reynolds' production company. The first project lined up is a remake of the 1985 film "Clue," which in turn was based on the Hasbro board game of the same name. Apart from Maximum Effort, the film will also be produced by Hasbro's film division, Allspark Pictures.

"Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are in negotiations to pen the script. Since the film is still in its early stages of development, no actors or actresses are currently attached. A director has also yet to be named.

The original 1985 film starred Tim Curry, Lesley Ann Warren, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, and Michael McKean as Wadsworth and the six main characters of the board game, respectively. The film, a murder mystery comedy, was released with three different endings, staying true to the nature of the Hasbro game. And while "Clue" eventually attained cult status, it was received poorly when it was first released. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film as a score of 59 percent based on 27 reviews.

It comes as no surprise that Fox would want to reunite the team of Reynolds, Reese, and Wernick since they were the minds behind the immensely successful "Deadpool." Their creative force will again be seen in "Deadpool 2," which is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on May 18.

The upcoming "Deadpool" sequel will see the return of Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth, as well as introduce the time-travelling mutant known as Cable (Josh Brolin). The film will also feature Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, and Leslie Uggams reprise their roles as Vanessa, Weasel, and Blind Al, respectively.

A release date for the remake of "Clue" has yet to be revealed.