Ryan Seacrest Might Have Quite a Rough Time at the 2018 Oscars

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Show host Ryan Seacrest addresses the audience during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016.

As for the recent developments regarding the Ryan Seacrest sexual harassment allegations, it looks like the television personality would have a rough time at the 2018 Oscars when it runs this coming Sunday.

It should be remembered that back in November, Ryan Seacrest became one of the Hollywood men whose names had become synonymous with sexual harassment when a former colleague accused him of workplace misconduct. Following the allegations, the E! network revealed that they would be conducting a probe regarding the matter.

Finally, this February, their investigations had officially concluded with them officially siding with Ryan Seacrest and have him continue on his duties to the network. Not only that, it had also been revealed that Seacrest would still perform his usual duties on the red carpet when the 2018 Oscars finally arrive. With the recent sexual harassment scandal that Hollywood has faced in the last couple of months, it would seem like Seacrest himself would be in for quite a rough time during the prestigious awards ceremony.

"I don't think [Seacrest is] going to have a great time on the carpet," a Hollywood publicist tells CNN.

The 2018 Oscars will be the first-ever Academy Awards show following the #MeToo and Time's Up Movement, and it is worth noting that the lashes that the recent Hollywood sexual harassment scandal is still fresh not only in the public's eyes but for the people attending the event as well. This, coupled with Seacrest's involvement on the red carpet show, has put E! and NBC in a difficult situation. More so with the recent interview that Seacrest's accuser, former stylist Suzie Hardy, had with Variety wherein she detailed the extent of the television and radio hosts sexual misconduct against her which included groping and grinding his erect penis on her while clad only in his underwear.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Hollywood publicists are claiming that they will steer the stars away from Seacrest when the 2018 Oscars finally happen.