Ryan Seacrest Refutes Misconduct Allegations Made by Former Wardrobe Stylist

Ryan Seacrest has been accused of behaving inappropriately towards his former wardrobe stylist, and now, the TV host is refuting these claims.

In a report published by People, Ryan Seacrest claims that the misconduct allegations being connected to him are "reckless." "Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host said in a statement.

Furthermore, he stressed at how he treats all of his colleagues with kindness, dignity and understanding. He says that being in the industry for 25 years, most of the people he had worked with were women and that he has made sure to provide a positive workforce environment as that is how he thinks it should always be.

According to the 42-year-old, he feels distraught that someone would call his work ethic into question and that he is proud of his workplace reputation, and that alone speaks of how he is as a person.

"I'm an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices," he says.

It has already been a week since the misconduct allegations were brought against the renowned television host, but as of yet, nothing much is known about the extent of this allegation. Furthermore, the Hollywood Reporter has learned that the accuser has asked a substantial amount for her silence. Unfortunately for Seacrest's former wardrobe stylist, he has declined to give in to the demands of his accuser.

The misconduct allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest follows those made about several high-profile celebrities beginning with the exposing of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein who was accused by several women, including the likes of Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, of sexual assault and harassment.