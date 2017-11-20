Ryan Seacrest Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Host's Accuser Asked for 'Substantial Amount of Money to Keep Quiet'

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo) Show host Ryan Seacrest addresses the audience during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California, April 7, 2016.

Returning "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct made by a former wardrobe stylist of E! News, in which he served as host from 2006 to 2012.

According to Deadline, the unidentified accuser is asking for "a substantial amount of money to keep quiet," which Seacrest declined to provide her, pushing him to go public instead.

In an official statement, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host apologized "if I made her feel anything but respected," but described the accusations as "reckless."

E! is currently investigating the issue and the 42-year-old talk show host vowed to "cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result."

I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that's core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I've endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that's how I believe it should be. I'm distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I'm proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I'm an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voice.

Seacrest is set to return as host in ABC's revival of "American Idol," which is set to premiere on March 11. The result of the investigation surrounding the allegations could affect this, but the radio personality is adamant he did nothing wrong.

Seacrest is the latest celebrity to be attached to sexual misconduct issues in Hollywood that recently came to light after over 50 women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

In the latest turn of events, The Miramax founder is revealed to be keeping a secret hitlist of 91 people including actors, publicists, producers, financiers and others working in the film industry, who are involved in his strategy to cover up his crimes.