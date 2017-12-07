Ryan Shazier Injury Update: NFL Player Still in Hospital

REUTERS/Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Dec 4, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker Ryan Shazier is still at the hospital after suffering a spinal cord injury during their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the previous game, Shazier collided with Bengal wide receiver Josh Malone. Immediately after the contact, the former appeared to be in so much pain and was reaching for his back. The pain also struck the National Football League player while he was being placed on a stretcher and escorted to the hospital.

The Steelers then provided the following statement: "Ryan Shazier suffered a back injury and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate the condition of his back."

"Ryan's injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight to continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday," the Steelers added.

However, according to a recent report from ESPN, Shazier still had surgery to stabilize his spine. This was done on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Shazier addressed fans through a social media post and thanked everyone who has been sending him their prayers and well wishes.

On the other hand, more updates followed on Shazier's back injury. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the down NFL player's case is more specifically referred to as spinal cord concussion that is closely similar to Tommy Maddox's injury in 2002 that reportedly prevented him from playing just one game.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com also tweeted: "Steelers told Ryan Shazier has a spinal contusion and that some swelling is involved. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert took a police escort to hospital."

In a social media update, teammate Mike Mitchell shared he had the chance to talk to Shazier over the phone and said the latter was "in good spirits already making progress."