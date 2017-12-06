Ryuuou no Oshigoto! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime series, “Ryuuou no Oshigoto! (The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!),” based on the light novel series written by Shirow Shiratori and illustrated by Shirabi

Official broadcast information has been released for the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Ryuuou no Oshigoto! (The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!)," along with a promotional video that reveals the cast list some of the more significant characters in the series.

Based on the light novel series of the same name written by Shirow Shiratori and illustrated by Shirabi, the series tells the story of Yaichi Kuzuryu, a teenage boy who also happens to be the strongest shogi player in history, having gained and held the top title of Ryuo or Dragon King at such an early age.

Aside from shogi, Yaichi leads a relatively uncomplicated existence until a shogi-loving elementary student named Ai Hinatsuru came into his life one fateful day, claiming to have been promised an apprenticeship by Yaichi himself.

And although not quite sure if he has indeed made such a promise to anyone, Yaichi will decide to take the girl as his disciple anyway, which will, in turn, lead to some really wacky consequences along the way.

The promotional video previews the main characters' first meeting, as well as some of the other characters that they will meet, interact with, and may eventually influence along the way.

YouTube/ColumbiaMusicJp

Yuuma Uchida, who has previously voiced Yuuma Kousaka in "Gundam Build Fighters Try" and Ein Dalton in "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans," will now be providing the voice of the main protagonist and shogi master, Yaichi.

On the other hand, Rina Hidaka, whose most recent roles included Silica/Keiko Ayano in "Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale" and Alice Sakayanagi in "Classroom of the Elite," will provide the voice for the shogi-loving elementary student, Ai.

Other cast members include Ayane Sakura, Hisako Kanemoto, Ai Kayano, Yurika Kubo, Chinami Hashimoto and Yui Ogura.

The anime series is being produced by Dreamshift under the direction of Shinsuke Yanagi, with Fumihiko Shuno taking care of series composition. Akane Yano serves as character designer, while Kenji Kawai is in charge of music composition.

Machico performs the opening theme titled "Kore Kara (From Now On)," and Miki Itou is in charge of the ending theme titled "Mamoritai-mono no Tame ni (For What I Want to Protect)."

"Ryuuou no Oshigoto!" premieres next year on Monday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto and BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.