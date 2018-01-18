'Ryuuou no Oshigoto!' Episode 3 Spoilers: Is Ai's Shogi Apprenticeship About to End?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, “Ryuuou no Oshigoto! (The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!),” based on the light novels written by Shirow Shiratori and illustrated by Shirabi.

Achieving a dream requires a bit of a sacrifice, and this is something that young shogi player Yaichi Kurzuryuu learns the hard way on the Japanese slice of life, comedy anime series, "Ryuuou no Oshigoto! (The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!)."

At 16, Yaichi aimed to win the annual Japanese professional shogi tournament and gain the title of Ryuuou. However, during his final match his nerves got the better of him, and if it weren't for someone offering him water to drink and cheering him on, he would never have obtained the title.

Flash forward to three months later, he found an elementary girl named Ai Hinasturu at his door and eventually remembered her as the person who offered him the bottle and helped him win the match at the most crucial time. Ai wanted to be Yaichi's shogi apprentice, to which the latter initially refused until he played a match with Ai and saw her potential.

In the most recent episode, Yaichi also learned yet another perk of having a disciple by his side. He has been on a losing streak for a while now, but with Ai's help, he was able to win his latest match against Ayumu. It has become apparent that Yaichi has the tendency to turn to self-depreciating thoughts and give the matchup in his mind whenever things became too tough. However, seeing Ai and the girl's faith in his ability could always work wonders for his confidence.

Now that Ai is about to take the exam for a training group, in which she will be playing against professionals of various levels three times, will he be able to give his apprentice the same kind of encouragement that the girl has always been able to give him? Moreover, she will now have to win all three matches to prove her talent to her own mom, or else her apprenticeship with Yaichi will be over.

The preview for the next episode hints that her first match will be a tough one for sure, and it seems that she will be overcome by her nerves and the pressure of having to meet her mother's expectations in order to be able to stay by Yaichi's side. Could this be the end of Ai's apprenticeship?

YouTube/ColumbiaMusicJp

"Ryuuou no Oshigoto!" airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.