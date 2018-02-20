Saban Brands to End 'Power Ranger' Partnership with Bandai America in 2019

Saban Brands Official Site Promotional banner for Saban Brands’ Entertainment Group.

Saban Brands will no longer be extending their "Power Rangers" partnership with Bandai America beyond their April 2019 contract period.

According to a press release issued last Thursday, Feb. 15, Saban Brands and Bandai have mutually agreed not to extend their 25-year long partnership, which includes a global "Power Rangers" master toy license agreement, after it expires next year. Bandai will, however, still support "Power Rangers," and its 25th-anniversary celebrations happening this year. Bandai also still supports the ongoing season, "Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel."

Additionally, Bandai, owing to their partnership with Toei Company Ltd., will also still continue to "exploit toy rights for the 'Super Sentai' series," which has continued its successful streak for 40 years in Japan as well as in other select regions in Asia.

More details, elaborations, and clarifications regarding this matter will hopefully be available at a later date.

On the other hand, the American basic cable and satellite television network Nickelodeon will be extending its "Power Rangers" partnership with Saban Brands until 2021, according to a report by the Tokusatsu News.

Pam Kaufman, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Consumer Products for Nickelodeon Group said, "Saban Brands has been a leader in kids' entertainment since its inception and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship by bringing fans more Power Rangers on Nickelodeon in the coming years."

Saban Brands' Chief Executive Officer Janet Hsu has also expressed her excitement over the extended collaborative partnership between Saban and Nickelodeon, which would allow both companies to continue delivering "action-packed adventures to a new generation of kids."

"Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" is currently airing on Saturdays at 12 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon. This series adapts footages from the 2015 Japanese live-action special effects series, "Shuriken Sentai Ninninger (Shuriken Squadron Ninninger)," which is the 39th entry in the long-running "Super Sentai" franchise.