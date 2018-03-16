'Sabrina' Reboot Cast News: Ross Lynch Is Harvey Kinkle

Archie Comics Kiernan Shipka will star in the Netflix series about Sabrina the Teenage Witch that Melissa Joan Hart played in the '90s.

Ross Lynch lands the role of Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's love interest in the still untitled "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot.

Lynch is the latest addition to the upcoming revival based more on the dark Archie Comics graphic novel "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." It was previously announced that Kiernan Shipka will play the role of Sabrina.

According to the official character description, Kinkle is the "prince charming" of the dark fairy tale. He is the boyfriend of Sabrina and the son of "a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer." He is completely unaware of Sabrina's true nature and all the dark forces conspiring to keep them apart.

The role was previously played by Nate Richert alongside the original Sabrina Spellman, Melissa Joan Hart.

Lynch kicked off his career as an actor for Disney Channel. He is the star of the hit "Teen Beach Movie" franchise, which first premiered in 2013, and the TV series "Austin & Ally," which aired from 2011 to 2016. Last year, he got a more serious role when he played Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer in the crime drama "My Friend Dahmer."

His role for the upcoming revival might be in the same dark tonality as his previous movie. It was earlier announced that the "Sabrina" reboot will be a dark coming-of-age story. While the original series, which ran from 1996 to 2003, was comedic in nature, the revival will be filled with a lot of horror, occult, and witchcraft. Creators said it will be similar to that of "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist."

The series was originally intended to be an extension of the Archie Comics universe on The CW, which produced the hit series "Riverdale." However, in early December, the yet-to-be titled reboot received a two-season, 20-episode order from Netflix.

Apart from Lynch and Shipka, the "Sabrina" revival will also star "Wonder Woman" actress Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, "Homeland" star Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, and Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood.