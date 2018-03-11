'Sabrina' Reboot Casting News: 'Perfect Strangers' Star Bronson Pinchot Lands Villainous Role

Archie Comics The cover photo of 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' where the upcoming 'Sabrina' series on Netflix will be based from.

The villain for the still untitled "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot has been named.

Deadline revealed that "Perfect Strangers" alum Bronson Pinchot was tapped to play the role of George Hawthorne, the wicked Puritanical principal of Baxter High School who will clash constantly with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends.

He is not the only who will make Sabrina's life difficult. According to a previous report, "Covert Affairs" star Richard Coyle will portray the role of Sabrina's mortal enemy Father Blackwood. He is known as the High Priest of the Church of the Night as well as the Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. According to the character description, "Ruthless and ambitious, Blackwood hides a terrifying dark agenda that will put him in direct conflict with Sabrina and other members of the coven."

Sabrina's favorite teacher Mary Wardell will be portrayed by "Doctor Who" star Michelle Gomez. While she was described as the lead character's long-term mentor, she might also turn into the dreaded Madam Satan who will manipulate Sabrina to go down the Path of Night. This means that Sabrina will be facing more than one enemy in the series.

The upcoming "Riverdale" spinoff that will be released by Netflix will also star Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as Sabrina's aunts Zelda and Hilda, Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina's closest friend Rosalind, as well as Chance Perdomo who will play the role of Sabrina's cousin and experienced warlock from England named Ambrose Spellman.

Talks about the development of the "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" reboot was first reported by Entertainment Weekly in September 2017. According to the report, the story will be based on the graphic novel "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" which centered on the dark coming-of-age plot that involved occultism, horror, and witchcraft.

This means that the new version of "Sabrina" will be very different from the 1990s fantasy sitcom from ABC that starred Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role.

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of the "Sabrina" reboot soon.