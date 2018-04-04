'Sabrina' Reboot News: No Plans for 'Riverdale' Crossover Yet, Archie Comics CEO Reveals

Archie Comics New details about "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" revealed.

The reboot version of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" is being developed by the same people behind "Riverdale," but fans should not expect to see a crossover between the two series anytime soon.

During the PaleyFest panel of "Riverdale" last week, Archie Comics CEO and the teen mystery series' executive producer Jon Goldwater told TVLine that they are not thinking about merging the two shows at the moment. "They're two separate entities for right now," Goldwater stated.

The soon-to-be-released "Sabrina" series, based on the story of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" from Archie Comics, was initially planned to be the spinoff of "Riverdale." However, it was picked up by Netflix instead of The CW with a two-season order back in December. This makes the development of a possible crossover more complicated.

However, Goldwater believes that "Riverdale" creator and "Sabrina" scriptwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa can find a way to come up with a solution for a crossover episode between the two series in the future.

He also said that the series creator can also pull out additional characters from the iconic "Archie" comics canon for the show's third season. "Roberto is brilliant at figuring out when to put in what characters, so he has the whole library to choose from. So whatever he feels is the right time and the right moment, I'm totally good with it," the executive producer stated.

Meanwhile, actor Ross Lynch told Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming adaptation of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" will be very different from the 1990s sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart.

According to the 22-year-old actor who will portray the role of Harvey Kinkle in the upcoming web series, the new show will be much darker compared to the comedic theme of the sitcom that aired on ABC and The WB from 1996 to 2003.

"If you just google it you'll see you can tell the difference between the old [comics] and the new ones," Lynch said in the interview. "Our show is based off the newer ones," he added.

He also quickly dispelled the rumors about the possible "Sabrina" and "Riverdale" crossover when he was seen in a photograph posted by co-star Abigail Cowen on Instagram where they posed with Casey Cott and Charles Melton from The CW series. Lynch noted that there are no crossover talks right now because the shows are from different networks.

Aside from Ross, the upcoming series will also star "Mad Men" alum Kiernan Shipka as the half-human, half-witch teenager named Sabrina Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina's best friend Rosalind Walker, Michelle Gomez as Sabrina's favorite teacher Mary Wardell turned nemesis Madam Satan, and Chance Perdomo as Sabrina's British warlock cousin named Ambrose Spellman. It also features Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as Sabrina's aunts Zelda and Hilda, as well as Richard Coyle as the High Priest of the Church of Night and the dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts named Father Blackwood.

At the moment, the release details of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot remains under wraps. However, Netflix is expected to drop the episodes of the web series soon.