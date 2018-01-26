'Sabrina' Rumors: Upcoming Netflix Series Already Filming Pilot Episode

Kiernan Shipka Official Kiernan Shipka as Sally Draper in the AMC series "Mad Men." The young actress has been tapped to play the role of Sabrina in the upcoming still-to-be-titled Netflix series "Sabrina."

The "Riverdale" spin-off series "Sabrina" is speculated to have entered its principal photography phase.

While it is unclear when the still to be officially titled "Sabrina" project will arrive, it is now speculated that the cameras may have already started grinding for the upcoming Netflix series. This came after its showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, tweeted "Gotta catch up to #Riverdale... A long way to go, but the PATH OF NIGHT begins here," along with the photo of the cover of the script.

Gotta catch up to #Riverdale… A long way to go, but the PATH OF NIGHT begins here… pic.twitter.com/9g0JJjrhjv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 24, 2018

It was earlier this month when Netflix announced that it had picked Kiernan Shipka to breathe life into the role of Sabrina Spellman in the upcoming series. Hence, it is believed that it is not entirely impossible for the series to finally begin working on its pilot episode.

As seen on the Twitter photo, it is confirmed that the pilot episode of "Sabrina" is, indeed, written by Aguirre-Sacasa and will be directed by Lee Toland Krieger, who also directed the "Riverdale" pilot.

Although it is already a known fact that the upcoming "Sabrina" series will be based on the graphic novel "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," it is unclear how much of it will be faithful to its source material. However, in the event that Aguirre-Sacasa decides to maintain the gore and frights of its graphic novel counterpart, some opine that it is truly best for the series to be streamed on Netflix rather than be aired on The CW as it would be inappropriate for the 9 p.m. timeslot.

To recall, "Sabrina" was originally slated to air on The CW, where "Riverdale" is also aired. However, it was eventually announced that the series will be developed for Netflix instead. According to rumors, Warner Bros. Television decided to develop the series for the streaming platform rather than The CW because it would give them full control on the series, especially its revenues.

Netflix has ordered two seasons for "Sabrina," with each season to be comprised of 10 episodes.

The series is expected to arrive later this year.