Sabrina the Teenage Witch Live-Action Series News: First Look at 'Riverdale' Spinoff

(Photo: Facebook/ArchieComicsOfficial) The brilliant minds behind "Riverdale" are going to bring Sabrina's chilling adventures to The CW.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is working on the much-awaited live-action adaptation of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," treated fans with a first look at the "Riverdale" spinoff.

It comes in the form of a "fantastic" concept art by production designer and artist Lisa Soper, which he believes represents well that "chilling" vision they are going for.

While not much can be gleaned from it storywise, fans of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics are already excited about the direction this show is taking as far as tone goes.

The series seems to have that gothic horror feel that they enjoy in the work of artist Robert Hack in "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" comics so it is safe to say that the show will be heavily inspired from its source material.

The yet to be titled spinoff was initially being developed over at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale," and it made sense since Sabrina is part of that universe and her connection to the characters there had fans waiting for her appearance in the Archie Comics-based show.

Furthermore, her stories will be right at home in the series, which adopted a dark horror feel. However, it does not look like a crossover could happen.

Due to the success of "Riverdale" on Netflix, the streaming giant acted fast and secured the rights to the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by ordering two seasons right off the bat.

The show's move to Netflix means that The CW will not be able to build an Archie Comics universe the same way they expanded the successful DC Comics world they have.

There is no word yet on the casting and production details surrounding "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." There was a buzz last month that Selena Gomez is playing the titular role, but these rumors have since been debunked.

With the development still very early, it looks like it might be a while before fans get concrete details about the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series.